Domestic LPG cylinder gets dearer by Rs 50

Cost of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kilogram will get dearer from Wednesday as their prices have been raised by Rs 50 per unit.

06-07-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cost of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kilogram will get dearer from Wednesday as their prices have been raised by Rs 50 per unit. In the national capital Delhi, it will now cost Rs 1,053 per unit.

Besides, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it will be priced at Rs 1,079, Rs 1,052.5, and Rs 1,068.5, respectively, Indian Oil Corporation said. Previously, the prices for domestic cylinders were revised on May 19, 2022.

On the other hand, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder have been cut by Rs 8.5 per unit effective today. In metros such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, a cylinder will now cost Rs 2,012.50, Rs 2,132.00 Rs 1,972.50, Rs 2,177.50, respectively, data showed. (ANI)

