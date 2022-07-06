Left Menu

Irish multinational jobs grow soars to record level in first half

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 15:46 IST
  • Ireland

Major job announcements from TikTok, Intel and cloud software provider Workday helped push employment growth among multinationals in Ireland to record levels in the first half of 2022, the state investment agency said.

IDA Ireland said it had secured 155 investments with the potential to create 18,039 jobs so far this year, up 44% on the 12,530 jobs added in the same period last year and a previous half-year high of 13,500 jobs in 2019, before the pandemic.

Ireland is hugely reliant on multinationals that employ about one-in-nine workers and are paying an increasingly large share of the country's tax take, a trend a senior official warned on Monday was an "incredible vulnerability".

