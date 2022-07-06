Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 16:42 IST
Lamborghini launches new model Aventador Ultimae Coupé in India
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini on Wednesday launched the Aventador Ultimae Coupé in India, weeks after it showcased the limited edition Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster in the domestic market.

The company said it will make only 350 units of the Ultimae Coupe and 250 of the Roadster globally.

Lamborghini, however, did not disclose the prices of the Aventador Ultimae Coupé.

''We are delighted to unveil the first Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Coupé in the country. Limited to 350 units of Coupé version worldwide, the Ultimae has the highest-performing naturally aspirated V12 engine in Lamborghini history as well as sophisticated technical solutions and unrivalled styling,'' said Sharad Agarwal, head of Lamborghini India.

It is the most powerful Aventador ever built, and ''we are thrilled to introduce it to our Lamborghini clients and enthusiasts in India,'' he said.

The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Coupé comes in a single-tone, purple configuration, with lines and details such as the front splitter's outline and 'teeth' picked out in purple, among others, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

