WayCool unveils premium brand of fruits in tier 2, 3 cities

Agriculture commerce supply chain company WayCool Foods has launched its L'exotique, the imported fruit brand, offering premium fruits in tier-II and -III locations under its expansion drive, the city-based company said on Wednesday.

The brand has partnered with 20 franchises from various parts of the country and plans to further expand by roping in 100 partners by this financial year-end.

In 2019, WayCool announced its foray into the premium imported fruits business with the launch of L'exotique. It has presence in Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Patna, and Guwahati, among others. ''We are pumped up to expand our presence to 20 more locations in India. The Indian premium fruit market is burgeoning, and we see great potential especially in the tier-II and -III markets -- customers in these markets are looking for healthy snacking alternatives,'' said COO of WayCool Foods Amrit Bajpai.

''The new franchise partners and our foray into the rural markets will certainly add strength to our growing business,'' he said.

The company has extended the features of the mobile application 'WayCool App' for the franchise partners to seamlessly place and track orders of consignments.

L'exotique will also help its partners to plan and execute 360 degree marketing activities to increase offtake. Through this effort, WayCool aims to become a supply, marketing and technology partner for the franchises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)