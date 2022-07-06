Paharpur 3P's new plant in Sri City goes on stream

Paharpur 3P Pvt Ltd, a manufacturer of flexible packaging and division of the Paharpur Cooling Towers Group, on Wednesday began production in its new unit at Sri City near here.

The greenfield plant would make and process flexible laminates and pouches, and would generate over 250 new jobs. The company has invested over Rs 150 crore in the new unit.

''This is our second facility in the country and we have invested over Rs 150 crore in this plant to serve the market demand in South,'' said chairman of the company Gaurav Swarup.

''Over the next 10 years, we look forward to doubling our investments to establish a centre of excellence for sustainable packaging products. The excellent feedback from our customers on this location encouraged us to set up the plant'', he said.

Sri City founder-Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy said Paharpur is trusted by food, beverage, tea and edible oil manufacturers as one of the major flexible packaging solution providers.

''We are certain that their presence will foster a symbiotic eco system in Sri City, which is home to food processing and beverage sectors as well as FMCGs and other manufacturing businesses,''' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)