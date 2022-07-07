Left Menu

Ajmera Realty & Infra Q1 sales bookings jump over 3-fold to Rs 400 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 15:43 IST
Ajmera Realty & Infra Q1 sales bookings jump over 3-fold to Rs 400 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Thursday reported an over three-fold jump in its sales bookings to Rs 400 crore for the quarter ended June on better demand.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 111 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

The carpet area sold by the company stood at 1,57,438 square feet in April-June period of this fiscal as against 61,663 square feet in the year-ago period.

Dhaval Ajmera, Director at Ajmera Realty & Infra India, said, ''The company performed exceptionally well during Q1 FY23 on the back of the Ajmera Manhattan launch during April 2022.'' ''Despite the high input cost scenario and projected high interest environment, we are observing a positive momentum from the home buyers. As announced earlier, it will be our endeavour to launch new projects in FY23 and take the growth momentum forward,'' he added.

The Mumbai-based company said its sales bookings grew significantly despite headwinds from the introduction of metro cess, higher input costs and upward revision of the repo rate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022