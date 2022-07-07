Left Menu

Nine killed including five Sudanese in bus crash in southern Egypt

Of those injured, 40 were thought to be Sudanese, though identification procedures were ongoing, said health ministry undersecretary Ehab Hanafi. Witnesses told Reuters the bus came from Sudan and was heading for the southern Egyptian city of Aswan.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-07-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 16:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Egypt

Nine people including five Sudanese citizens were killed and 43 people were injured in a road collision in southern Egypt early on Thursday, a senior health ministry official said. Of those injured, 40 were thought to be Sudanese, though identification procedures were ongoing, said health ministry undersecretary Ehab Hanafi.

Witnesses told Reuters the bus came from Sudan and was heading for the southern Egyptian city of Aswan. The bus veered off the road and overturned after colliding with a truck, two security sources said.

