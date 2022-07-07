Left Menu

China economy recovering but foundation not solid, premier says

China's economy is recovering but the foundation of that recovery is not solid and more efforts are still needed, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state media as saying on Thursday. The world's second-largest economy has started a slow recovery from the supply shocks caused by extensive lockdowns since the second quarter, although headwinds to growth persist.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-07-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 17:46 IST
China economy recovering but foundation not solid, premier says
Li Keqiang Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

China's economy is recovering but the foundation of that recovery is not solid and more efforts are still needed, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state media as saying on Thursday.

The world's second-largest economy has started a slow recovery from the supply shocks caused by extensive lockdowns since the second quarter, although headwinds to growth persist. "At present, the economy is recovering, but the foundation is unstable. Hard work is needed to stabilize the economy," Li was also quoted as saying during a meeting with senior officials from Shanghai, Guangdong, Fujian, Jiangsu and Zhejiang.

More efforts will be made to boost enthusiasm of officials at both central and local levels and keep the economy operating within a reasonable range, Li said. Shanghai and the four provinces account for over a third of China's economy, and play a key role in the central government's transfer payments to poorer regions given their fiscal revenues account for nearly 40% of the total, Li said.

The country's most affluent regions are also vital in absorbing migrant workers and underpin their incomes, Li said. China will continue to promote reforms and improve the business environment, and will keep opening up its economy to the outside world no matter how the international situation changes, Li added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022