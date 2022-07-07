Left Menu

Production from captive, commercial coal mines rises 79 pc in June quarter

The production from captive and commercial coal blocks has increased by 79 per cent to 27.7 Million Tonnes MT in the June quarter.The coal ministry also expressed hopes that the targeted production of 32 MT from captive and commercial mines during the second quarter of FY23 will be achieved.Production from coal blocks during the first quarter of financial Year 2022-23 was reviewed by the Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority, the Ministry of Coal on July 6, 2022 in the presence of project proponents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 20:26 IST
Production from captive, commercial coal mines rises 79 pc in June quarter
The production from captive and commercial coal blocks has increased by 79 per cent to 27.7 Million Tonnes (MT) in the June quarter.

The coal ministry also expressed hopes that the targeted production of 32 MT from captive and commercial mines during the second quarter of FY23 will be achieved.

''Production from coal blocks during the first quarter of financial Year 2022-23 was reviewed by the Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority, the Ministry of Coal on July 6, 2022 in the presence of project proponents. Coal production achieved during the first quarter is 27.7 MT which is 79 per cent higher than 15.5 MT coal produced during same period in FY 2021-22,'' the coal ministry said in a statement.

The government also appreciated the efforts of coal blocks owners in achieving such high growth.

Two coal blocks sold last year under commercial mines auction have become operational and produced 1.57 MT in the first quarter, it said.

At present, a total of 36 captive and commercial mines are under production and it is likely that at least 12 more new mines will start production during the year. This will significantly contribute to meet the coal demand in the country, it added.

Further, project proponents also shared the efforts made by them and the challenges they are facing. The ministry of coal assured to extend all possible support in resolving the issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

