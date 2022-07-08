Left Menu

Aviation Ministry proposes police action for flashing laser light on aircraft

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:36 IST
Aviation Ministry proposes police action for flashing laser light on aircraft
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@MoCA_GoI)
  • Country:
  • India

The Civil Aviation Ministry has proposed police action against those who flash laser light on an aircraft from the surrounding areas of any Indian airport. In a notification dated July 6, the ministry has sought amendments to Aircraft Rules, 1937, proposing that if the person who is using the laser light is identified, he or she will be first served a notice by a Central government official.

If such a person does not switch off the laser light within 24 hours of the receipt of the notice, the Central government will have the authority to take steps to switch it off and ''may also report the matter to the police station concerned'' for initiating the action under the Indian Penal Code, it proposed.

If the person who is using the laser light in the vicinity of the airport is not identified, the affected airline operator or airport operator shall ''immediately'' report the matter to the police station concerned so as to initiate action under IPC, the proposal stated.

Stakeholders and the general public can send their comments on these proposed amendments to the Aircraft Rules, 1937, by August 6, according to the Aviation Ministry.

In October last year, during Durga Puja, multiple pilots had complained to the Kolkata airport's air traffic controller of laser lights distracting them as they were approaching to land their aircraft, government officials said. In August 2017, the pilot of an IndiGo Mumbai-Delhi flight had complained to the Delhi airport's air traffic controller that he was being distracted by green laser light as he was approaching to land the plane, they said.

Taking strong note of the distraction that laser lights may cause to pilots while landing or during take-off, the South Delhi district administration in May 2015 banned the use of such lights at social event venues near the Delhi airport.

However, laser lights have continued to trouble the pilots, government officials said.

In the draft amendments, the ministry has also proposed to extend the validity of commercial pilot licenses from five years to 10 years.

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022