Schoolchildren rescued safely after school van gets stuck in rainwater in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:57 IST
About 25 schoolchildren experienced some tense moments in a railway under bridge on Friday when the van carrying them was caught in the flooded RUB, before the wards were moved out to safety by locals, including some farmers.

What was a daily route for the van driver turned out to be a harrowing experience for the young passengers as the man failed to gauge the force of the water, stagnant there following heavy rains that have been lashing many parts of the state.

Students from different villages boarded the vehicle and the driver set out for the school located at Mahabubnagar, an official said. He entered the RUB which was inundated, possibly with the hope of able to make it. However, the water level was high following rainfall during the last couple of days.

The van routinely travels via the RUB but the driver appears to have failed to estimate the quantity of water today, he said.

The vehicle engine failed under the force of the water.

However, farmers and other local residents rushed to the spot and brought the children out to safety, he said. The van was also pulled out using a tractor, he added.

Several parts of Telangana have been receiving rains since the last couple of days as the Southwest monsoon has been active over the state.

