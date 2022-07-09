Left Menu

Costa Rica's Chaves launches Pacific Alliance trade push

Chaves, a maverick economist, took office in May. Speaking to reporters, he explained that Costa Rica's main objective is to open the country "to the east of the world, where we have little trade and we have ambitions to enter a trans-Pacific agreement, to get closer to countries like China." Costa Rica has existing free trade agreements with China, Singapore and South Korea.

Reuters | San Jose | Updated: 09-07-2022 04:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 04:28 IST
Costa Rica's Chaves launches Pacific Alliance trade push
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves said on Friday he has ordered his ministers to launch talks to join the Pacific Alliance, a multinational pact focused on boosting trade, part of the new pro-business leader's push for faster economic growth. The Central American country has been analyzing its inclusion in the group for over a decade, though some former governments have rejected it.

The Pacific Alliance seeks stronger economic and commercial ties, based on principles of free movement of goods, services and capital while targeting nations clustered around Asia's Pacific coast, home to some of the fastest-growing economies. Chaves, a maverick economist, took office in May.

Speaking to reporters, he explained that Costa Rica's main objective is to open the country "to the east of the world, where we have little trade and we have ambitions to enter a trans-Pacific agreement, to get closer to countries like China." Costa Rica has existing free trade agreements with China, Singapore and South Korea. Its economy is seen growing 3.4% this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global
4
With world in energy shock, Saudi oil cushion gets very thin

With world in energy shock, Saudi oil cushion gets very thin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022