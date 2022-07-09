Questionnaire circulated among traders of 5 markets chosen for redevelopment by Delhi govt

Questions on the age group of the customers and the conversion rate of deals are part of a questionnaire circulated among the traders of five markets chosen for redevelopment by the Delhi government.

The deadline for the submission of the form containing the questionnaire is July 17.

''Congratulations! Your market has been selected as part of a redevelopment initiative by the Delhi government. As part of the process, you are required to fill the form to help the architect know your business and your market better. After understanding the nature and needs of your market, the architect will be able to come up with the plan to make your market a 'Model Market','' reads the introductory section of the form.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had announced last month that it will redevelop the Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar markets to make them ''world class''.

The move was in accordance with the announcement in the city government's Rozgar Budget 2022-23, which aims to create more job avenues with an investment of Rs 100 crore in the redevelopment project.

On June 30, a meeting of the project's expert committee and business leaders from the five markets was held at Civil Lines here and it was decided that an online form will be circulated among the shopkeepers to get their feedback on the project.

The form has been circulated among the shopkeepers and has questions on the nature of their businesses, the area of the shops, the conversion rate of deals and the age group of the customers.

The questionnaire also seeks to know the break up of male and female customers as well as employees, the daily footfall at the stores and the traders' views on the problems plaguing the market.

Brijesh Goyal, a member of the expert committee and the chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), said the government is taking the traders into confidence.

''For any market to be redeveloped, it is very necessary to know everything about that market. It is essential that the government knows about the problems existing in the market. For instance, if we want to construct a ladies' toilet in a market, it would be helpful for us to know the number of female employees at the shops and the average footfall of women there. The work will be carried out in accordance with the needs of the market,'' he said.

While announcing the names of the five markets for the redevelopment project, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had listed out a unique selling point (USP) of each spot.

''Kamla Nagar, for instance, is a youth hangout zone, Khari Baoli is known for the best spices, Lajpat Nagar is a one-stop destination for wedding shopping, Sarojini Nagar is known for its street fashion while Kirti Nagar is a popular furniture and household decor market,'' the chief minister had said.

