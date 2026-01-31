Left Menu

Two minor siblings drown in septic tank in MP's Tikamgarh

Two minor siblings drowned in a septic tank of an under-construction house in Madhya Pradeshs Tikamgarh city, police said on Saturday. Bodies of Ashish Yadav 6 and his five-year-old brother Narendra were recovered from the septic tank of a house in the Shivnagar area on Friday, Kotwali police station in-charge sub-inspector Brajendra Singh Ghosh told PTI.

PTI | Tikamgarh | Updated: 31-01-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 11:40 IST
Two minor siblings drown in septic tank in MP's Tikamgarh
  • Country:
  • India

Two minor siblings drowned in a septic tank of an under-construction house in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh city, police said on Saturday. Bodies of Ashish Yadav (6) and his five-year-old brother Narendra were recovered from the septic tank of a house in the Shivnagar area on Friday, Kotwali police station in-charge sub-inspector Brajendra Singh Ghosh told PTI. The children had been missing from home and nearby areas for three to four hours, and following a search, they were found in a water-filled septic tank in the neighbourhood at night, he said. The brothers were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, Ghosh added. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026