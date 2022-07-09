Left Menu

India Stack enables setting up over 9800 Atal Tinkering Labs

Technology stack and other platforms developed by the government and external agencies have helped set up over 9,800 Atal Tinkering Labs in India, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 16:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Technology stack and other platforms developed by the government and external agencies have helped set up over 9,800 Atal Tinkering Labs in India, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said on Saturday. The government has set up Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATLs) in selected schools across the country with the objective to foster curiosity, creativity, and imagination in young minds; and inculcate skills such as design mindset, computational thinking, adaptive learning and physical computing.

In order to foster inventiveness among students, Atal Tinkering Labs conduct different activities ranging from regional and national level competitions, exhibitions, workshops on problem-solving, designing and fabrication of products, lecture series, etc. at periodic intervals. As a part of the Digital India Week celebration from 4 July - 9 July 2022, a three-day dedicated event titled "India Stack Knowledge Exchange" is being organized from 7 July to 9 July 2022.

The second day of 'India Stack Knowledge Exchange' witnessed brainstorming discussion and knowledge sharing on Health Stack, Agri-Stack, Skilling Stack and Digital Inclusion. Jaideep Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, MeitY moderated the Technology Stack for skilling. Hemang Jani, Secretary, Capacity Building Commission, Deepali Upadhyay, Director-AIM (NITI Aayog), and Kirti Seth, CEO, NASSCOM - Future Skills, attended the sessions as panelists and put forth their views on Mission KarmaYogi, Atal Tinkering Lab, FutureSkills Prime, Digital Literacy, Capacity Building Through Technology and iGoT.

It was also shared in the session that 9800+ Atal Tinkering Labs were only possible due the technology stack and other platforms developed by the government and external agencies, according to an official statement released by the Ministry of Electronics & IT. The last session of the day was on the theme 'Digital Inclusion and Connecting Unconnected'. (ANI)

