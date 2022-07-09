Magisterial probe ordered into death of newly born baby in Ramban

Administration on Saturday ordered a magisterial enquiry into death of a newly born baby after a private vehicle carrying her to hospital was allegedly stopped in Ramban district following restrictions of traffic due to Amarnath yatra. The inquiry has been ordered by Ramban District Magistrate Massaratul Islam, officials said. The sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Ramsoo Vikar Ahmad Giri has been made as enquiry officer to conduct probe into the circumstances leading to the death of newly-born baby on Friday morning, they said.

Following death of the baby, people had also carried out protests on the Jammu Srinagar highway on Friday, due to which the traffic was also effected for some time near Makarkoot in Ramsoo.

Muzaffar Ahmad Sheikh, father of the deceased newborn baby, said his wife Naeema Begum delivered a baby on Friday morning and due to the some health issue of baby, ''we decided to shift her to Banihal hospital for treatment.'' He said the private vehicle carrying the baby was allegedly not allowed to come on the highway near Makarkoot by police officials posted there for the yatra duty. He said the baby died in the vehicle and was declared brought dead by doctors at near-by hospital in Ramsoo.

