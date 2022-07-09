Left Menu

Abbott says it has reopened Michigan baby formula plant

Abbott briefly reopened this plant early last month but had to shut it down after about two weeks due to thunderstorms and heavy rains.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 22:56 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@AbbottNews)

Abbott Laboratories has reopened its Sturgis, Michigan baby formula plant, which was shut last month due to heavy rains, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Saturday.

Abbott resumed operations on July 1 and has started producing specialty baby formula EleCare. The company which has been at the center of a baby formula shortage in the United States had shut down the plant in February and recalled its infant formula products, including Similac, after reports of bacterial infections in babies who had consumed products made at the facility.

Before the recall, Abbott controlled 40% of the infant formula market. The plant closure led to a country-wide baby formula shortage. Abbott briefly reopened this plant early last month but had to shut it down after about two weeks due to thunderstorms and heavy rains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

