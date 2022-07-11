Dr. Raghupati Singhania Conferred with The Economic Times Inspiring CEOs 2022 Award

New Delhi, India – Business Wire India Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Limited was conferred with the prestigious ‘Inspiring CEO of 2022’ at the recently held ‘The Economic Times CEO conclave’.

An event held to felicitate industry stalwarts for their significant efforts in changing the world dynamics, ‘The Economic Times CEO Conclave’ acknowledges and recognizes leaders and achievers who have opened new opportunities for themselves as well as others.

A technology savvy business leader, Dr. Singhania’s remarkable visionary abilities blended with innovative & entrepreneurial zeal have been best demonstrated in his pioneering effort of ushering radial technology in India way back in 1977 when all other tyre companies in the country were grappling with intricacies of conventional technology.

On receiving the award, Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said, “I am honored to receive this notable award. I would like to thank the jury and The Economic Times for recognizing mine as well as our company’s efforts towards bringing a positive paradigm shift. This award motivates us to continue our run to offer innovative products and best of services to the customers.” Moreover, Dr Singhania has also been featured in ‘The Economic Times Inspiring CEO’s Coffee Table Book of 2022’ launched at the conclave.

About JK Tyre & Industries Limited The flagship company of JK Organisation, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is amongst the top 25 manufacturers in the world. Pioneers of radial technology, the Company produced the first radial tyre in 1977 and is currently the market leader in Truck Bus Radial segment. The Company provides end-to-end solutions across segments of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, farming, Off-the-Road and two & three-wheelers. A global force, JK Tyre is present in 105 countries with over 180 Global distributors. The Company has 12 globally benchmarked ‘sustainable’ manufacturing facilities - 9 in India and 3 in Mexico – that collectively produce around 32 million tyres annually. The Company also has a strong network of over 6000 dealers and 650+ dedicated Brand shops called as Steel Wheels and Xpress Wheels. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Dr. Raghupati Singhania - Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Limited PWR PWR

