Ashok Leyland appoints Ganesh Mani as President, Chief of Operations

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday said it has appointed Ganesh Mani as the companys President and Chief of Operations.Mani, who joins Ashok Leyland from Hyundai Motors, will head the companys entire operations, including manufacturing and sourcing and supply chain, a statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 21:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday said it has appointed Ganesh Mani as the company's President and Chief of Operations.

Mani, who joins Ashok Leyland from Hyundai Motors, will head the company's entire operations, including manufacturing and sourcing and supply chain, a statement said. At Hyundai Motors, he was the director of manufacturing operations and also a member on the board of directors.

''I am delighted to announce this appointment as Ganesh brings over three decades of rich experience to Ashok Leyland. His expertise in the fields of manufacturing process, strategy and formulation is well-known.

''He joins a strong leadership team and I look forward to him achieving our aspiration to be among the top 10 Global CV players,'' Dheeraj G Hinduja, Executive Chairman of Ashok Leyland, said.

Mani's appointment came following the resignation of Anuj Kathuria from the post of COO last month.

A seasoned automotive industry professional, Mani has worked with Maruti Suzuki Ltd as well as Hyundai Motors India Ltd. Being a process driven strategic leader, he has been a pioneer in innovating new ways of operations and challenging the conventional methods, the company said.

