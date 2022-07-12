Left Menu

Three killed as car hits autorickshaw, motorcycle in Odisha

At least three persons, including a woman, were killed and several others injured on Tuesday after a car hit an autorickshaw and a motorcycle in Odishas Subarnapur district, police said. Deceased are yet to be identified, the officer said.The injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

Three killed as car hits autorickshaw, motorcycle in Odisha
At least three persons, including a woman, were killed and several others injured on Tuesday after a car hit an autorickshaw and a motorcycle in Odisha's Subarnapur district, police said. The accident took place on National Highway-57 near Badabahali Chhak when the sports utility vehicle carrying seven people rammed into the autorickshaw and a motorcycle parked on the roadside, a senior officer said. Apparently, the driver lost control over the car and it hit the three-wheeler and the bike, he said. ''Three persons died on the spot, and three others were injured in the accident. Deceased are yet to be identified,'' the officer said.

The injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital, he said. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of the three persons and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured ones. He announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased and free-of-cost treatment for the injured persons.

