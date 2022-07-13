Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive -NY Times
Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone. Apple declined to comment on the report. After departing Apple, Ive remained a consultant for Apple and also formed a company called LoveFrom.
