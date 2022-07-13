Left Menu

W Cape welcomes extension of operations at Tiger Brands’ L&AF plant

This comes after Tiger Brands engaged with affected employees, organised labour, and other stakeholders, and agreed to allow the company to extend operations for another season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-07-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 17:10 IST
W Cape welcomes extension of operations at Tiger Brands’ L&AF plant
The Western Cape government and the provincial Agriculture MEC, Ivan Meyer, met with Agri-Western Cape representatives, producers and the Canning Fruit Producers Association. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Western Cape government has welcomed the extension of operations at Tiger Brands' Langeberg & Ashton Foods (L&AF) plant.

This comes after Tiger Brands engaged with affected employees, organised labour, and other stakeholders, and agreed to allow the company to extend operations for another season.

According to the provincial government, the extension of operations allows for a possible transaction that may result in a long-term, sustainable solution for its deciduous fruit processing business.

"The flexibility, open-mindedness and good faith shown by all parties in reaching this compact will allow for the rigorous exploration of any new proposals in respect of the company's deciduous fruit processing operations," said Tiger Brands CEO, Noel Doyle.

In addition, Doyle said this move would help secure jobs for 250 permanent employees and 4 300 seasonal workers directly employed by L&AF for a further season.

According to Moneyweb, Tiger Brands first revealed its intentions in 2020 to sell the canned fruit business – which serves export markets beyond Africa and no longer offered value – as part of its strategic plan to optimise its operations and better position the business for future growth.

The Western Cape government and the provincial Agriculture MEC, Ivan Meyer, met with Agri-Western Cape representatives, producers and the Canning Fruit Producers Association.

"We agreed that our priority was to protect the rural economy and jobs in the Langeberg and Ashton areas. Therefore, the announcement that the factory will be kept open for another season is good news, as it allows for more time to secure a suitable investor," said Meyer.

Meyer said parties should focus their energies on ensuring the long-term sustainability of the factory and jobs now that the company and its key partners have reached an agreement.

The MEC has vowed to continue to support the industry in its endeavour to identify an investor who shares the vision of building a vibrant agro-processing sector in the province.

Provincial Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC, Mireille Wenger, said: "I am ecstatic that Tiger Brands will extend operations at Langeberg & Ashton Foods for another season. This is reason to celebrate, especially for the thousands of Western Cape residents employed through their operations.

"This announcement demonstrates the power of partnership and collaboration, and I thank all stakeholders for their efforts to find a solution in the best interests of all involved."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022