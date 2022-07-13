Left Menu

Pristyn Care to hire 400 people by 2023

Healthcare provider Pristyn Care on Wednesday said that it plans to increase its workforce up to 20 per cent with the recruitment of 400 people across departments by 2023.We have already created 20,000 jobs, including 2,000 direct employment, most of which are in tier II and III cities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 17:55 IST
Pristyn Care to hire 400 people by 2023
  • Country:
  • India

Healthcare provider Pristyn Care on Wednesday said that it plans to increase its workforce up to 20 per cent with the recruitment of 400 people across departments by 2023.

''We have already created 20,000 jobs, including 2,000 direct employment, most of which are in tier II and III cities. We are committed to making healthcare accessible to everyone. ''We are excited about the possibilities that a rapidly evolving health-tech space presents and will continue to lead innovations for our patients and doctors across the country,'' Pristyn Care co-founder Harsimarbir Singh said in a statement.

The company is aiming to hire 400 professionals in 2023, which will also include over 200 doctors, super-speciality surgeons and medical experts, Singh added.

''We are experiencing unprecedented tailwinds in India. We are looking to capitalise on this by deploying the right resources and increasing our market share. ''We also want to make sure that we are ready to meet the growing demand in tier II and III cities and able to deliver the best healthcare services to our patients,'' Pristyn Care senior vice president, human resources, Srinivas Reddy P added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022