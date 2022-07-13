Left Menu

Mindtree Q1 net profit surges 37 per cent to Rs 472 crore

IT services firm Mindtree on Wednesday reported Rs 471.6 crore net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year as compared to Rs 343.4 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the last year, registering a year-on-year growth of 37.3 per cent.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-07-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 23:43 IST
Mindtree Q1 net profit surges 37 per cent to Rs 472 crore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IT services firm Mindtree on Wednesday reported Rs 471.6 crore net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year as compared to Rs 343.4 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the last year, registering a year-on-year growth of 37.3 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company's net profit declined during the April-June 2022 quarter fell by 0.3 per cent.

Mindtree's revenue from operations surged to Rs 3,121.1 crore in the quarter ended June 30 as compared to Rs 2,291.7 crore in the corresponding period of the last year, posting year-on-year growth of 36.2 per cent. "We are excited to report a strong start to FY23 with robust revenue growth, solid margin, and a record order book, demonstrating our continued industry-leading growth momentum," Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree, said in a statement.

With revenues of $399.3 million, up 5.5 per cent sequentially in constant currency on the back of a healthy demand for our digital capabilities, this was our sixth consecutive quarter of more than 5 per cent revenue growth in constant currency. Our EBITDA was 21.1 per cent, underscoring our disciplined execution and operational rigor, Chatterjee said. "Our highest-ever order book of $570 million reflects the relevance of our value proposition in delivering business-critical transformation at scale. We are proud of our dedicated teams who continue to exceed client expectations with passion and purpose," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; NASA draws back the curtain on the Webb space telescope's first full-color images and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

 India
4
Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spreading BA.5 subvariant; San Francisco reaches $58 million opioid settlement with Teva, Allergan and more

Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022