Left Menu

TVS Supply Chain Solutions appoints Tarun Khanna as independent director

I am happy to join the Board of TVS SCS and be part of a value-led company, which is entering into its next phase of growth. TVS SCS has played an important role in revolutionsiing the supply chain industry and it has built deep capabilities in this space, Khanna said.The company is well poised to address the tremendous growth opportunities ahead., he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-07-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 13:13 IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions appoints Tarun Khanna as independent director
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of the TVS Mobility Group on Thursday said Tarun Khanna as been appointed as an independent director to its Board.

With the appointment of Khanna, the strength of the city-based company's Board grew to 11 of which four were independent directors.

''I am delighted to welcome Tarun to our Board as we prepare to go public. He brings deep understanding and knowledge of how entrepreneurship and innovation can be harnessed to build companies of global relevance and scale from emerging economies'', TVS Supply Chain Solutions Executive Vice Chairman R Dinesh said in a company statement here.

''He has been instrumental in shaping our approach to build a differentiated tech-led supply chain business in the early days and now he joins the board to help us scale faster and further, '' he said.

Khanna serves several profit and not-for-profit Boards in the United States and in the domestic market. ''I am happy to join the Board of TVS SCS and be part of a value-led company, which is entering into its next phase of growth. TVS SCS has played an important role in revolutionsiing the supply chain industry and it has built deep capabilities in this space'', Khanna said.

''The company is well poised to address the tremendous growth opportunities ahead.'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022