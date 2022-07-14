11 injured as bus rams into hill in Himachal

Eleven passengers were injured after a roadways bus rammed into a hill on a mountainous road in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Thursday, an official said.

The incident happened near Jangal Morh when the bus was on its way to Dharampur from Mandi, the state disaster management official said.

Mandi District Disaster Management Authority said the injured persons have been taken to a hospital in Rewalsar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)