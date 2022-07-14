Maha: Two pilgrims killed, 13 injured after bus rams into stationary truck

Two persons died and 13 sustained minor injuries when the bus they were traveling in hit a stationary truck in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred near Mohghata forest under the jurisdiction of Sakoli police station in the early hours of the day, inspector Jitendra Borkar said.

The occupants of the bus were pilgrims from Chhattisgarh who were returning after a temple at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The driver of the bus failed to notice the stationary truck and rammed into the vehicle from behind, he said, adding that the entire front portion of the bus was badly damaged due to the impact.

Pushpanjali Rupkumar Sharma (54), a resident of Raipur, and Tekendrakumar Chandulal Chandrakar (36) of Balod were killed on the spot, while 13 others sustained minor injuries and were discharged from Sakoli hospital, the official said.

