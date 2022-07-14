Investors take USD 17.5B stake in Deutsche Telekom cell towers
- Country:
- Germany
Deutsche Telekom says it is selling a majority stake in its German and Austrian cellphone tower business to American and Canadian investors for 17.5 billion euros (dollars).
The Bonn-based telecommunications company said US-based DigitalBridge and Canada's Brookfield would take a 51 per cent share in GD Towers while it would retain the remaining stake “with significant minority protection rights”.
GD Towers operates more than 40,000 sites in Germany and Austria.
Deutsche Telekom said it would use the proceeds from the sale to reduce its debt and speed up plans to increase its stake in cellphone operator T-Mobile US to 50.1 per cent.
The company said regulatory approval for the transaction is expected later this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Carbon monoxide to blame for May death of three Americans in Bahamas, police say
NATO allies to send weapons to Kyiv for as long as necessary - Germany's Scholz
Germany to fast-track foreign airport workers to ease travel chaos
Germany working to ensure Sweden, Finland join NATO quickly - ministry
Russia says it's not in diplomatic contact with Canada and Germany over gas turbine issue