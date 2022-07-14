Left Menu

Alphalogic Techsys Q1 results: Profit rises 64.5 per cent; revenue jumps 19.93 per cent

Pune-based boutique Software consulting firm Alphalogic Techsys on Tuesday reported a 64.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 9.84 million in the June quarter compared with Rs 5.98 million in the March quarter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:12 IST
New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/ATK): Pune-based boutique Software consulting firm Alphalogic Techsys on Tuesday reported a 64.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 9.84 million in the June quarter compared with Rs 5.98 million in the March quarter. Revenue for the quarter rose 19.93 per cent QoQ to Rs 41.70 million compared with Rs 34.77 in the previous quarter.

Ebit margin for the quarter came in at 35.73 per cent compared with 35 per cent in the March quarter. Ebidta margin stood at 36.38 per cent against 35.51 per cent in the previous quarter.

"Our new ventures are showing results. Our Racking and Storage Solutions business has picked up pace and is expected to do well in the coming months. We have been actively taking measures to grow and improve the profitability of our businesses." said Anshu Goel, Managing Director of Alphalogic Techsys Limited. Alphalogic Techsys had earlier announced setting up a grain-based ethanol manufacturing plant in Maharashtra for which the company has received Environment Clearance from the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC).

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

