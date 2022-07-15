Left Menu

Federal Bank Q1 profit jumps 64 pc to Rs 601 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 13:14 IST
Federal Bank Q1 profit jumps 64 pc to Rs 601 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Federal Bank on Friday posted about 64 percent jump in net profit at Rs 600.66 crore for the June quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

The private sector lender had logged a net profit of Rs 367.29 crore in the year-ago period.

In the previous March quarter, the bank's net profit was Rs 540.54 crore.

Total income during April-June 2022-23 rose to Rs 4,081.48 crore from Rs 4,003.97 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were trimmed to 2.69 percent of gross advances as of June 30, 2022, against 3.50 percent by end of June 2021.

In value terms, gross NPAs or bad loans stood at Rs 4,155.33 crore, lower than Rs 4,649.33 crore by end of the June quarter of 2021-22.

Net NPAs too fell to 0.94 per cent (Rs 1,420.25 crore) from 1.23 per cent (Rs 1,593.24 crore).

The bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies came down to Rs 166.68 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 639.94 crore parked aside for the year-ago same quarter.

Federal Bank stock was trading at Rs 96.95 on the BSE, down 0percentcent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022