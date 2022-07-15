Left Menu

JK Tyre strengthens retail presence, inaugurates 70th outlet

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-07-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 16:02 IST
Tyre maker JK Tyre and Industries on Friday said it has set up a new truck wheel centre in Tamil Nadu under its move to strengthen its presence in the country.

The new outlet was inaugurated by company chief general manager Sanjeev Sharma at Pattanur in Villupuram district which would be the company's 15th outlet in Tamil Nadu and 70th in the country.

The facility, spread across 4,000 sq ft, provides end-to-end solutions for truck and bus tyres. It is equipped with trained technical advisors, wheel servicing equipment, range of tyres for trucks and buses among others, a company statement said.

''The new truck wheels centre in Pattanur emphasises on JK Tyre's customer-centric approach, with unmatched 'One-Stop Solution Service' at its core,'' JK Tyre and Industries, Director-Sales and Marketing, Srinivasu Allaphan said.

The launch of the facility in Tamil Nadu is in line with the company's aim to bolster its retail presence in Tamil Nadu and across the country, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

