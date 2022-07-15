Russian rouble soars past 58 vs dollar, euro as tax period begins

Left Menu

The rouble climbed well past 58 against the dollar and euro on Friday in volatile Moscow trade, supported by the beginning of a favourable tax period, while Russian stocks were on track to end the week on a high. By 1020 GMT, the rouble was 1.6% stronger against the dollar at 57.36, having earlier slid to as low as 59.0525.

15-07-2022
By 1020 GMT, the rouble was 1.6% stronger against the dollar at 57.36, having earlier slid to as low as 59.0525. It had gained 2.2% to trade at 57.48 versus the euro, nearing its strongest point since early July.

The rouble is set to see extra support later this month as export-focused companies usually step up the conversion of their forex revenues to meet local liabilities. Tax payments start on Friday and the bulk is due in the last week of July. Otkritie Research said it was possible the rouble could move into a 50-55 range against the dollar during the July tax period.

The rouble is the world's best-performing currency https://amers2.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/NewsServices/mediaProxy?apiKey=6d416f26-7b24-4f31-beb6-1b5aa0f3fafb&url=http%3A%2F%2Ffingfx.thomsonreuters.com%2Fgfx%2Frngs%2FGLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE%2F0100301V041%2Findex.html this year, boosted by measures - including restrictions on Russian households withdrawing foreign currency savings - designed to shield Russia's financial system from Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. The currency has also benefited from soaring proceeds from commodity exports and a sharp drop in imports that helped to more than triple Russia's current account surplus in the first half of 2022 to $138.5 billion.

But the upward pressure on the rouble could weaken as the Russian central bank is widely expected to cut its key rate from 9.5% at its July 22 board meeting after Russia posted a drop in consumer prices in June. The United States on Thursday sought to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports by reassuring banks, shipping, and insurance companies that such transactions would not breach Washington's sanctions on Moscow.

"Russian stocks may see some relief after a slight easing of sanctions by the U.S. yesterday," said Alfa Bank. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.5% at 1,142.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7% higher at 2,077.1 points, recovering from its lowest point since Feb. 24 of 2,049.44, hit on Thursday.

