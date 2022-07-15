V K Singh takes charge as Director (Technical) of REC Ltd

State-owned non-banking finance firm REC Ltd on Friday said that V K Singh has taken charge as its Director (Technical) from July 12.

''V K Singh has taken charge as Director (Technical) of REC Ltd with effect from 12th July, 2022,'' a company statement said.

Before this elevation Singh had been Executive Director in REC, holding portfolio of key business areas, including private sector project management, entity appraisal and procurement, and is also a Director on the board of REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd.

Singh holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from IIT Roorkee and in his illustrious career spanning more than 33 years, he has demonstrated excellence while holding various positions across leading power sector public sector undertakings such as NTPC, PGCIL and REC, the statement said. In his 15 years of stint with REC, he has delivered in key operations of the company involving policy formulation, project & entity appraisal, business planning, stressed asset management and MoU negotiations, besides heading operations at REC's subsidiary for some time, it added.

REC is a non-banking finance company focusing on power sector financing and development across India.

