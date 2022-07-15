Left Menu

Goa to explore new international markets to attract tourists: Minister Khaunte

If there are any issues in these markets, the international arrivals to the state drop and we need to work on this situation, he said.Khaunte said that the department will soon be exploring newer markets such as South Korea and Western Europe.The minister also welcomed the Goa polices action asking its personnel to stop vehicles only if there is a visible traffic violation.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-07-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 17:41 IST
Goa to explore new international markets to attract tourists: Minister Khaunte
Rohan Khaunte Image Credit: Twitter (@RohanKhaunte)
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa tourism department wants to explore new international markets such as South Korea and western Europe to attract high-spending tourists to the beach destination, state Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, the state tourism minister said a public relations agency will soon be roped in to explore newer international markets.

At present, Goa largely depends on the UK and Russia for international footfalls, he said. ''If there are any issues in these markets, the international arrivals to the state drop and we need to work on this situation,'' he said.

Khaunte said that the department will soon be exploring newer markets such as South Korea and Western Europe.

The minister also welcomed the Goa police's action asking its personnel to stop vehicles only if there is a visible traffic violation. There were complaints about harassment of tourists by the traffic police in the state, he said.

''During my first meeting with the director general of police, I had raised this issue of harassment of tourists by the police,'' he said, thanking Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for taking prompt action on the issue.

Tourists arriving here should always go back with good memories, he said, adding that the state government will now act against touts and businesses operating without permission.

