Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of AFLI by Ageas Insurance International

The proposed combination pertains to the acquisition of further shareholding in Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company Limited (AFLI) by Ageas Insurance International NV (Acquirer).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 18:51 IST
CCI approves acquisition of AFLI by Ageas Insurance International
Ageas is the ultimate holding company of the Ageas group, it is an international insurance group having business activities in Europe and Asia. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company Limited by Ageas Insurance International NV.

The proposed combination pertains to the acquisition of further shareholding in Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company Limited (AFLI) by Ageas Insurance International NV (Acquirer).

Ageas is the ultimate holding company of the Ageas group, it is an international insurance group having business activities in Europe and Asia. The products and service offered by the Ageas group globally include life insurance products, general non-life insurance products, reinsurance services and distribution of insurance products.

AFLI is engaged in the business of providing life insurance products in India under the category of term plan, child plan, ULIP plan, saving plan, retirement solutions, health plan, group plan, online plans, etc. Ageas currently has 49% shareholding in AFLI and it jointly controls the operations of AFLI along with the other shareholders viz., IDBI and Federal Bank.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022