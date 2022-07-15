Birsa Munda Airport adjudged best in Customer Satisfaction Survey

Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport (BMA) has been adjudged as the best in the Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) survey along with Udaipur airport, an official said on Friday.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) conducted the survey at 55 airports during Round-1 for the period from January to June 2022. Ranchi airport along with Udaipur Airport scored the highest 4.99 on a five-point scale in the survey, the official said. The overall CSI of 55 airports stood at 4.63 on five-point scale. BMA director KL Agarwal told PTI that the airport has improved its position from earlier survey, in which it has been adjudged as the second best in CSI. He said that the survey is conducted on several parameters including passenger feedback, parking arrangement, entrance facility, washrooms, cleanliness, seating arrangements, check-in counters, security, staff behaviour, food outlets and others. Ranchi airport handles operations of more than 30 flights on a daily basis with 4,500-5000 passenger arrivals. PTI SAN RG

