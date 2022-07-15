Left Menu

Cycling-Child in hospital after being hit by vehicle at Tour

The child, who suffered a bruise on his head and a suspected leg injury, was conscious when he was taken to the Couple Enfant hospital in La Tronche, near Grenoble, a spokesperson for Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said. "The vehicle was going at a low speed. He was taken care of by the publicity caravan medical staff before the first responders took him to the hospital," they said.

