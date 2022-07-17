IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight conducts precautionary landing in Karachi after an engine snag

IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution on Sunday after pilots observed defect in one of the engines, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Sunday.

On July 14, IndiGo's Delhi-Vadodara flight was diverted to Jaipur out of precaution as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft for a second.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating both the incidents, officials noted.

In a statement about Sunday's incident, IndiGo said its flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad, was diverted to Karachi. ''The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad,'' it added.

IndiGo's competitor SpiceJet is under regulatory scanner right now. On July 6, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

One of the incidents happened on July 5 when SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning. The aviation regulator had on July 6 said SpiceJet had ''failed'' to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services, and gave it three weeks to send a response to the notice. According to ARY News of Pakistan, the manager of the Karachi airport on Sunday said the captain of IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight informed the airport officials regarding a technical fault in the plane's engine. ''He made an emergency landing and the passengers were transferred to the transit lounge where they were offered breakfast and refreshments,'' the manager said.

The manager added that another plane of the Indian airline would land at Karachi airport at 3 PM to airlift the passengers to Hyderabad in India. ''The Indian airline has conveyed information regarding the arrival of another plane to airlift the passengers,'' he said.

