Vedanta keen to collaborate with auto sector to reduce aluminium imports

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 14:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Vedanta Aluminium on Monday said it is keen on collaborating with the automotive industry, across the value chain, to bring down the industry's dependence on import of the metal.

With growing consumer consciousness towards sustainability and strengthening of emission norms, there has been a significant rise in aluminium usage in vehicles, be it battery electric vehicles, hybrids or internal combustion engine vehicles.

''The company is keen to partner with the automotive sector....from large players to OEMs and MSMEs, for reducing the industry's import dependence,'' the company said in a statement.

It built a case for 'green' aluminium at the recently held national webinar by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) of India.

The company said it has been a long-time partner to the auto industry, developing product solutions perfectly tailored to their evolving needs.

''We are further keen to co-create innovative product solutions for new and emerging applications of aluminium in the automotive industry, and together with them shape the future of mobility,'' Vedanta Aluminium CEO Rahul Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

