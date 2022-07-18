Left Menu

Zydus gets USFDA nod to market generic antifungal medication

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 16:05 IST
Zydus gets USFDA nod to market generic antifungal medication
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market antifungal Efinaconazole Topical solution.

Zydus Worldwide DMCC has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the product, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

Efinaconazole is an antifungal used for the topical treatment of Onychomycosis of the toenails due to Trichophyton rubrum and Trichophyton mentagrophytes. The drug will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad.

As per IQVIA data, Efinaconazole topical solution had annual sales of USD 292 million in the US.

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022