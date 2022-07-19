Left Menu

SAS and pilots unions reach deal to end strike -reports

SAS and pilots unions have reached a wage deal, Norwegian and Danish media reported on Monday, ending a strike over a new collective bargaining agreement that has grounded hundreds of flights and thrown the airline's future into doubt.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 00:47 IST
SAS and pilots unions reach deal to end strike -reports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

SAS and pilots unions have reached a wage deal, Norwegian and Danish media reported on Monday, ending a strike over a new collective bargaining agreement that has grounded hundreds of flights and thrown the airline's future into doubt. A majority of SAS pilots in Sweden, Denmark and Norway walked out on July 4 triggering a strike that SAS has said cost it between $94 million and $123 million a day.

"A deal is in place," Norwegian daily Dagbladet quoted a union labour official, Jan Levi Skogvang, as saying, adding that he was not happy with the settlement. "It is a tragedy for pilots, really. But it is good that we are done with this and that we get the planes in the air again," he said, according to Dagbladet.

SAS was not immediately available for comment while Danish and Swedish unions declined to comment. Ending the strike was an important step but the long-struggling airline still faces major struggles ahead as it needs to slash costs and attract new investors to survive. (Writing by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, David Goodman, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Niklas Pollard)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
2
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada
3
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

United Kingdom
4
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022