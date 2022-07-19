Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra shares climb over 2 pc after Q1 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 10:55 IST
Bank of Maharashtra shares climb over 2 pc after Q1 earnings
Bank of Maharashtra Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra climbed over 2 percent in morning trade on Tuesday after the firm reported a more than two-fold jump in net profit in the April-June quarter.

The stock gained 1.80 percent to Rs 16.95 on the BSE after a firm start in early trade.

At the NSE, it advanced 2.10 percent to Rs 17.

State-run Bank of Maharashtra on Monday reported a more than two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 452 crore in the April-June quarter, helped by a healthy net interest income and improvement in asset quality.

The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 208 crore on a standalone basis in the year-ago quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net interest income (NII) rose by 20 percent to Rs 1,686 crore, as compared to Rs 1,406 crore in the first quarter of FY22.

Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.28 percent from 3.05 percent.

Asset quality of the bank saw improvement with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) easing to 3.74 percent from 6.35 percent. Net NPAs also fell to 0.88 percent from 2.22 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada
4
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022