President to address Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday officiate at the opening of the first Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference at the Sandton International Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Championed by the President since its inception in 2015, the inaugural Black Industrialist and Exporters Conference will showcase the progress of government measures in promoting access and transformation to more black industrialists in the economy and the opportunities that the Africa Free Continental Trade Area (AfCTA) offers.

The conference will highlight how broad-based empowerment enables growth and job-creation strategy, specifically on the value it adds to the economy.

The programme has to date empowered over 800 black industrialists inclusive of new entrants, women and youth in competitive industries.

President Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address during the opening session of the conference and will tour the market place exhibition.

Later in the evening, the President will hand awards to outstanding black industrialists at the Presidential Awards for Excellence dinner.

The conference will hold six high level panel discussions on Assessing the impact of Broad-based empowerment, Strengthening the impact of transformation, facilitating transformation – the role of Supplier Development and Procurement, challenges and opportunities with financing black industrialists, promoting exports and the AfCFTA and Master Plans to promote economic inclusion and Quantifying the impact of BEE.

Panelists will include Ministers, leaders in business, civil society and prominent black industrialists.

The conference will maximise the opportunity for delegates in attendance to meet with potential funders, customers and suppliers.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)