Police looking into reports of granite chunks found on Railway track in Kerala

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 20-07-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 11:29 IST
The police on Wednesday said it received information that small chunks of granite were allegedly placed on a section of railway track in the district on July 19 and was trying to ascertain whether it happened.

According to the SHO of Valapattanam police station, they received information that when the Malabar express passed through that area around 9.30 PM on Tuesday, the locomotive driver felt strong vibrations and reported the same.

However, when police reached the spot, there was no sign of any rocks or granite chunks on the tracks, the officer said.

Subsequently, some visuals of granite chunks lying on the tracks started circulating, he said and added that police were looking into the same.

He also said that after the Malabar express, several other trains too went through that area, but none reported any such problem.

A week ago, a similar incident had occurred a couple of kilometers south of the present area, he said and added that when Railway and police officials inspected that section of the tracks, nothing was found.

In the older incident, a locomotive driver had reported that he felt vibrations on the track and therefore, the railway officials and police had inspected the area.

