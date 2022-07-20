Left Menu

U.S. Postal Service plans to up electric delivery vehicle purchases

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said Wednesday it plans to buy at least 25,000 electric delivery vehicles - more than twice its prior estimate - as it works to replace its aging fleet. USPS told Reuters it is proposing to purchase at least 25,000 EVs out of its initial order of 50,000 next-generation delivery vehicles from Oshkosh Defense.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 18:28 IST
USPS told Reuters it is proposing to purchase at least 25,000 EVs out of its initial order of 50,000 next-generation delivery vehicles from Oshkosh Defense. That's up from USPS' prior plan to buy at least 10,019 EVs or about 20% of the first order. USPS is also proposing to buy over 34,500 commercial off-the-shelf delivery vehicles over two years.

