Tata AutoComp GY Batteries ties up with Tata Motors for vehicle battery solutions

Automotive battery manufacturer Tata AutoComp GY Batteries (Tata Green Batteries) on Thursday said it has partnered with Tata Motors for hassle-free battery buying and service experience in the commercial vehicle space.

Under this, Tata Motors' authorised dealerships and service stations will be one-stop service solutions for vehicle batteries pan India, the company said in a release.

This association will enable Tata Green Batteries to be available for sale across the vast network of Tata Motors authorised dealerships and workshops, it said.

The batteries for commercial vehicle applications are co-branded with Tata Green Batteries and Tata Motors logo, it added.

Tata Green Batteries is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata AutoComp Systems and GS Yuasa Corporation of Japan.

Besides catering to the leading OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), Tata Green Batteries also has a significant presence in the aftermarket across various segments such as passenger cars, utility and commercial vehicles, among others.

The synergy between the two Tata group entities will ensure a hassle-free battery buying and service experience for all commercial vehicle consumers across the country, the company said.

''Tata Green Batteries has been one of the major OEM partners of Tata Motors for a long time with supplies to all major platforms of commercial vehicles.

''This landmark agreement marks the extension of this relationship to the after-market space wherein it presents a great opportunity for both the companies for mutual growth by ensuring the best of services for the consumers,'' said Ravi Gupta, CEO at Tata Green Batteries.

The growth of the commercial vehicle industry is at a positive upswing in India. Today, customers seek all-encompassing solutions for their vehicles, said R Ramakrishnan, global head-customer care, commercial vehicle business unit at Tata Motors.

''With this strategic tie-up, Tata Motors' authorised dealerships and service stations will be one-stop service solutions for vehicle batteries pan-India. We are confident that this alliance will further strengthen a hassle-free experience for the consumers,'' Ramakrishnan said.

