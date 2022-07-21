Left Menu

BJP has hurt Krishna devotees by imposing GST on milk products: Akhilesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-07-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 18:56 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a dig at the BJP government for bringing milk products under Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying it has ''hurt'' Krishna devotees by imposing the tax on milk, curd etc.

Yadav's comment comes in the wake of the central government imposing 5 per cent GST on packed curd, lassi, paneer and buttermilk from July 18. Apart from this, GST has also been implemented on packed and labelled rice, flour and wheat.

In a tweet that began with 'Jai Shri Krishna', Yadav said, ''Just a month before Janmashtami, the BJP government has hurt Krishna devotees by imposing GST on milk, curd, buttermilk, pained by which every gullible Krishna devotee is now asking if GST will also be imposed on idioms and proverbs like 'doodh ka jala, chhach ko bhi..., Doodh ka doodh...,Doodho nahao...., dahi jamna...'' PTI SAB CK

