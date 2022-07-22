China stocks slip on COVID outbreaks, property woes

China stocks edged down on Friday, as COVID-19 flare-ups and property-sector risks raised worries about growth prospects in the world's second-largest economy. The CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 4,229.39 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,261.12.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.1% to 20,598.98. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.2% to 7,113.96. ** For the week, the CSI300 Index was down 0.5%, while the Hang Seng Index rose 1.5%.

** "A-share sentiment was largely flat in the past week," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "Investors remain sensitive to COVID developments, especially the cluster outbreaks in Guangxi and Gansu, and continuous fermentation of mortgage delinquency." ** "We also view potential downward earnings estimate revision acceleration and spillover effect from any further US market correction as near-term dragging factors."

** China reported 1,011 new coronavirus cases for Thursday. The domestic daily caseload has hovered around 1,000 recently, denting sentiment and clouding the prospect of an economic recovery. ** China's banking and insurance regulator urged banks to make adequate provisions for souring assets and classify risk prudently.

** Real estate developers edged down 0.4%, semiconductor firms lost 1.5%, and resource stocks dropped 1.1%. ** Investors are awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week, and expectations of a 100-basis-point interest rate hike have faded in favor of a 75-bp move.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong rose 0.4% after China's cybersecurity regulator concluded a probe on Didi Global, removing near-term uncertainty. ** Separately, futures and options based on China's small-cap CSI 1000 Index started trading, spawning fresh products and strategies from fund managers seeking to capitalize on the new hedging instruments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)