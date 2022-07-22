Left Menu

Akasa Air opens ticket sales, first flight to take off on August 7

India's newest airline Akasa Air on Friday opened ticket bookings for its first commercial flights with an initial network in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi.

Updated: 22-07-2022 12:43 IST
India's newest airline Akasa Air on Friday opened ticket bookings for its first commercial flights with an initial network in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi. In the inaugural phase, Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, will launch its operations by offering 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad starting August 7, 2022.

Subsequently, starting August 13, the airline will start operating an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi. Tickets for all are open for sale with immediate effect. "We are extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flights for sale. We are also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far. With Akasa employees providing warm and efficient customer service, a reliable and dependable network, and affordable fares - we look forward to serving our customers with a flying experience that I am sure they will find delightful", said Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air.

Bookings for flights will be available via the mobile app, and its website www.akasaair.com. "Akasa Air's network strategy is focused on establishing a strong pan-India presence and providing linkages from metro to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country," said Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air.

Earlier this month, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The grant of the AOC is the final step of a comprehensive and rigorous process laid down by the DGCA and marks the satisfactory completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements for the airline's operational readiness. (ANI)

