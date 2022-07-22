UK allows sanctioned entities pay insurers from a frozen bank account
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:05 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Individuals or entities who are sanctioned by Britain can make payments to insurers from a frozen bank account, the British sanctions office said on Friday
The payments will be allowed under a special license that was effective immediately and for an indefinite duration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement